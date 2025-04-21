Left Menu

Public Outrage Flares Over Death of Rare Star Tortoises Near Sri Kurmanatha Temple

The sudden death of rare star tortoises near the Sri Kurmanatha Temple has ignited public fury. Authorities are investigating, while past wildlife trafficking arrests cast a shadow. The species, vulnerable and sought after in the exotic pet trade, remains endangered despite legal measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:05 IST
Dead tortoises in AP's Srikakulam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The unexpected demise of rare star tortoises near the sacred Sri Kurmanatha Temple in Srikakulam district has ignited considerable public outrage. These tortoises were discovered dead just behind the office of the Executive Officer (EO), raising serious concerns. While regulations mandate a post-mortem to uncover the cause of death, devotees have expressed significant disappointment over the incident.

Gara Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad confirmed that an investigation is underway and the details will soon be disclosed. This incident follows a recent operation in November where Andhra Pradesh Forest officials apprehended three individuals for illegal wildlife trafficking in Srikakulam. The suspects were transporting rare species, including tortoises, from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru.

The Wildlife Trust of India highlights the threats faced by the Indian Star Tortoise, classified as "Vulnerable" by the IUCN. Despite being part of India's Wildlife Protection Act, they're under threat from the exotic pet trade. As legal action looms for those involved, authorities continue their efforts to safeguard these endangered creatures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

