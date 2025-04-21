Left Menu

Visitor Guard® Expands Travel Insurance for Seniors with Pre-existing Conditions

Visitor Guard® enhances its travel insurance options with improved plans for senior travelers to the USA with pre-existing conditions, including Safe Travels USA Comprehensive and Visitors Protect. It launches new offerings, Venbrook Essential and Premier, catering to the needs of the elderly and ensuring a secure journey.

Virginia [USA], April 21: Visitor Guard®, a leader in travel medical insurance, has announced the expansion of its portfolio, offering enhanced benefits for senior visitors to the U.S. with pre-existing conditions. This move is in response to the growing demand for comprehensive travel insurance tailored for elderly travelers.

The Safe Travels USA Comprehensive plan is a standout, providing significantly improved coverage for the acute onset of pre-existing conditions. This plan includes coverage limits for various age groups, ensuring no senior traveler is left unprotected. Chiranth Nataraj, Founder of Visitor Guard®, emphasized the plan's extensive non-cardiac and cardiac coverage.

Also new to the lineup are the Venbrook Essential and Venbrook Premier plans, designed to cater to senior travelers requiring temporary medical coverage. With options like Visitors Protect and other plans, Visitor Guard® aims to offer peace of mind and safety for international travelers with diverse health profiles.

