Spiritual Empowerment Initiative Launched for Soldiers' Mental Resilience

In light of the constantly evolving nature of modern warfare, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the importance of soldiers excelling not only in combat skills but also in mental resilience and spiritual empowerment. Addressing an event at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Mount Abu, Singh spoke on Monday about the multifaceted nature of contemporary conflicts, which now extend to cyber, space, information, and psychological dimensions.

Highlighting the necessity for soldiers to be mentally robust, Singh noted that the nation's defense is fortified not just through weaponry but also through strong character and enlightened consciousness. He acknowledged the formidable conditions faced by soldiers and the critical role of a stable inner self in overcoming such challenges. Singh commended the Brahma Kumaris' campaign aimed at enhancing soldiers' mental health, describing it as a pivotal step in today's global geopolitical climate.

He lauded the campaign's theme, 'Self-Empowerment - Through Inner Awakening,' as highly pertinent. Singh advocated for approaches such as meditation, yoga, and positive thinking to bolster soldiers' mental, emotional, and spiritual fortitude. He praised the Security Service Wing of the Brahma Kumaris for its support to security personnel through various training initiatives. An MoU signed with the Ministry of Defence further aims to improve mental health among ex-servicemen, promoting reduced reliance on medication.

