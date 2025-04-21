Uttarakhand's Innovative Schemes Fuel Rural Growth and Engagement

In a bid to enhance the efficacy of government schemes through direct communication, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad'. This pioneering initiative intends to engage beneficiaries in meaningful dialogue, aiming to assess how well these programs are implemented on the ground.

Simultaneously, the state organized the 'Gaon Se Global Tak: Home Stay Samvad' program, which saw home stay operators from remote villages share their insights and challenges with Chief Minister Dhami. The dialogue promises that suggestions from these operators will shape future policy-making, promoting empowerment in rural sectors.

Enthusiastic participants praised the state's visionary scheme, highlighting its role in creating employment and bolstering community dignity, particularly in border regions. On Civil Services Day, Chief Minister Dhami also commended civil service officers for their role in the state's development. Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department's agreement with local farmers and the ITBP has generated business worth Rs 2.6 crore in the first five months.

