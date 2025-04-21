Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Innovative Schemes Fuel Rural Growth and Engagement

Uttarakhand launches 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad' for direct beneficiary feedback on government programs. A concurrent 'Gaon Se Global Tak' program sees home stay operators consulting with the Chief Minister on policy development. The Chief Minister lauds civil service officers while livestock farmers profit from ITBP partnerships in rural districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:44 IST
Uttarakhand's Innovative Schemes Fuel Rural Growth and Engagement
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the efficacy of government schemes through direct communication, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad'. This pioneering initiative intends to engage beneficiaries in meaningful dialogue, aiming to assess how well these programs are implemented on the ground.

Simultaneously, the state organized the 'Gaon Se Global Tak: Home Stay Samvad' program, which saw home stay operators from remote villages share their insights and challenges with Chief Minister Dhami. The dialogue promises that suggestions from these operators will shape future policy-making, promoting empowerment in rural sectors.

Enthusiastic participants praised the state's visionary scheme, highlighting its role in creating employment and bolstering community dignity, particularly in border regions. On Civil Services Day, Chief Minister Dhami also commended civil service officers for their role in the state's development. Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department's agreement with local farmers and the ITBP has generated business worth Rs 2.6 crore in the first five months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025