Left Menu

Putin and Ramaphosa: Diplomacy in Motion

In a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Putin emphasized the importance of addressing the core reasons behind the conflict and ensuring Russia's security interests are upheld, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:03 IST
Putin and Ramaphosa: Diplomacy in Motion
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in diplomatic discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the phone, centering on the ongoing war in Ukraine. This development was announced by the Kremlin on Monday.

The talks highlighted Putin's insistence on tackling the fundamental issues causing the conflict, as well as ensuring that Russia's security interests remain a priority.

The conversation marks another effort by global leaders to address the constant tensions in Eastern Europe, underscoring the complex geopolitical challenges that persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025