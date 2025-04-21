Putin and Ramaphosa: Diplomacy in Motion

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in diplomatic discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the phone, centering on the ongoing war in Ukraine. This development was announced by the Kremlin on Monday.

The talks highlighted Putin's insistence on tackling the fundamental issues causing the conflict, as well as ensuring that Russia's security interests remain a priority.

The conversation marks another effort by global leaders to address the constant tensions in Eastern Europe, underscoring the complex geopolitical challenges that persist in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)