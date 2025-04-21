Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Six Arrested in Massive Rs 2.5 Crore Heist
Six arrests have been made in a cyber fraud case, involving Rs 2.5 crore, targeting a spiritual organization's secretary in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The perpetrators intimidated their victim into transferring money into various fraudulent accounts over several weeks. Authorities are investigating further into this expansive criminal network.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, have apprehended six individuals linked to an elaborate Rs 2.5 crore cyber fraud scheme. Those arrested, including a female bank cashier, allegedly exploited their positions to facilitate the scam by opening fraudulent bank accounts and receiving illicit funds.
The case unfolded when Swami Supradiptanand, the secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, began receiving intimidating WhatsApp messages in March. Over 20 days, the scammers coerced him into making multiple transactions. Upon filing a complaint, police mobilized a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the matter, leading to the arrests.
Superintendent Dharmvir Singh disclosed that the cybercrime was not an isolated event but rather part of a larger crime network, involving the manipulation of over 50 accounts across multiple states. Continuing investigations aim to expose the full extent of this fraudulent operation and bring all perpetrators to justice.
