Murshidabad in Turmoil: Communal Violence Sparks Fear and Displacement

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised alarms over the violence-stricken Murshidabad district in West Bengal. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described the situation as dire, citing incidents of widespread destruction and a prevailing atmosphere of fear, exacerbated by recent communal clashes.

In her statement, Rahatkar highlighted reports of homes set ablaze and widespread vandalism. She voiced particular concern for women and children, who have borne the brunt of the violence, including cases of molestation that have surfaced in the violence's wake.

Amid these challenges, Rahatkar's attempts to engage with West Bengal's leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been thwarted. The NCW Chairperson's pursuit of dialogue with the State Secretary and the Director General of Police has also been unsuccessful, further complicating efforts to address the crisis.

