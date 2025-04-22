Murshidabad in Turmoil: Communal Violence Sparks Fear and Displacement
The National Commission for Women expresses deep concern over the violent unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlights the rampant destruction and persistent fear after communal clashes, particularly impacting women and children. Efforts for dialogue with state leaders remain unanswered amid ongoing security challenges.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised alarms over the violence-stricken Murshidabad district in West Bengal. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described the situation as dire, citing incidents of widespread destruction and a prevailing atmosphere of fear, exacerbated by recent communal clashes.
In her statement, Rahatkar highlighted reports of homes set ablaze and widespread vandalism. She voiced particular concern for women and children, who have borne the brunt of the violence, including cases of molestation that have surfaced in the violence's wake.
Amid these challenges, Rahatkar's attempts to engage with West Bengal's leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been thwarted. The NCW Chairperson's pursuit of dialogue with the State Secretary and the Director General of Police has also been unsuccessful, further complicating efforts to address the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal
Mamata Banerjee Defends Teachers Amid Recruitment Controversy
Ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
We have separate plans to ensure eligible candidates don't become jobless or have break in service: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal's Corruption and Violence