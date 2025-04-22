Taiwan Aims for Energy Independence Through U.S. Tariff Talks
Taiwan aims to boost its energy autonomy by increasing imports of U.S. natural gas and oil, as discussed during tariff talks with the U.S. President Lai Ching-te seeks a zero tariff regime to counteract U.S. import tariffs. Taiwan plans to raise its LNG imports from the U.S. significantly.
Taiwan is focusing on enhancing its energy autonomy by upping imports of U.S. natural gas and oil, as highlighted during recent tariff discussions, President Lai Ching-te announced on Tuesday.
In a move to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's extensive import tariffs, most of which are on hold, Lai is advocating for a zero tariff agreement with the U.S. and increased investment stateside.
With Taiwan presently sourcing only about 10% of its LNG from the U.S., government conversations so far have been smooth, aiming to elevate that figure to help mitigate the trade deficit, according to Taiwan's economy minister.
