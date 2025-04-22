Left Menu

Taiwan Aims for Energy Independence Through U.S. Tariff Talks

Taiwan aims to boost its energy autonomy by increasing imports of U.S. natural gas and oil, as discussed during tariff talks with the U.S. President Lai Ching-te seeks a zero tariff regime to counteract U.S. import tariffs. Taiwan plans to raise its LNG imports from the U.S. significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:02 IST
Taiwan Aims for Energy Independence Through U.S. Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is focusing on enhancing its energy autonomy by upping imports of U.S. natural gas and oil, as highlighted during recent tariff discussions, President Lai Ching-te announced on Tuesday.

In a move to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's extensive import tariffs, most of which are on hold, Lai is advocating for a zero tariff agreement with the U.S. and increased investment stateside.

With Taiwan presently sourcing only about 10% of its LNG from the U.S., government conversations so far have been smooth, aiming to elevate that figure to help mitigate the trade deficit, according to Taiwan's economy minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025