Jindal Stainless Launches Innovative Solar Project in Odisha

Jindal Stainless, on Tuesday, announced a strategic partnership with AB Energia Solutions Pvt Ltd to launch a solar power project in Odisha. The installation, which consists of a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system, marks a notable shift towards renewable energy.

The innovative facility at Jindal's Jajpur unit is anticipated to generate around 44.3 million units of green power annually. This initiative will substantially decrease its dependence on conventional grid power and is expected to power approximately 12,000 to 15,000 households, reducing CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes each year.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable practices, capitalizing on the growing demand for low-carbon 'green steel.' This project signifies India's competitive positioning in the global market for sustainable manufacturing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)