Left Menu

Jindal Stainless Launches Innovative Solar Project in Odisha

Jindal Stainless has commissioned a substantial solar power project in Odisha, featuring a floating solar plant and a rooftop system. This initiative aims at reducing reliance on traditional electricity and cutting CO2 emissions significantly, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable manufacturing amidst rising demand for green steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:09 IST
Jindal Stainless Launches Innovative Solar Project in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless, on Tuesday, announced a strategic partnership with AB Energia Solutions Pvt Ltd to launch a solar power project in Odisha. The installation, which consists of a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system, marks a notable shift towards renewable energy.

The innovative facility at Jindal's Jajpur unit is anticipated to generate around 44.3 million units of green power annually. This initiative will substantially decrease its dependence on conventional grid power and is expected to power approximately 12,000 to 15,000 households, reducing CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes each year.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable practices, capitalizing on the growing demand for low-carbon 'green steel.' This project signifies India's competitive positioning in the global market for sustainable manufacturing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025