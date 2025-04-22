Jindal Stainless Launches Innovative Solar Project in Odisha
Jindal Stainless has commissioned a substantial solar power project in Odisha, featuring a floating solar plant and a rooftop system. This initiative aims at reducing reliance on traditional electricity and cutting CO2 emissions significantly, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable manufacturing amidst rising demand for green steel.
- Country:
- India
Jindal Stainless, on Tuesday, announced a strategic partnership with AB Energia Solutions Pvt Ltd to launch a solar power project in Odisha. The installation, which consists of a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system, marks a notable shift towards renewable energy.
The innovative facility at Jindal's Jajpur unit is anticipated to generate around 44.3 million units of green power annually. This initiative will substantially decrease its dependence on conventional grid power and is expected to power approximately 12,000 to 15,000 households, reducing CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes each year.
Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable practices, capitalizing on the growing demand for low-carbon 'green steel.' This project signifies India's competitive positioning in the global market for sustainable manufacturing solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Green Maritime Leap: Advancing Shipbuilding and Sustainability at Cochin Shipyard
Bhubaneswar Hosts Grand Yoga Mahotsav to Celebrate IDY 2025, Promoting Wellness & Sustainability
NCBA Partners with AGF to Boost Financial Support for Kenyan SMEs, Women, and Sustainability
Riga Secures €70M EIB Loan to Upgrade Water Infrastructure for Sustainability and Growth
MSMEs Poised for Growth: Expansion, Sustainability, and Optimism on the Rise