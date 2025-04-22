Hyundai and Indian Oil Forge Path for Hydrogen-Powered Future

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to examine the potential for widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the country.

The collaboration includes handing over one Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen FCEV to IndianOil for comprehensive real-world testing over a projected distance of 40,000 km during a two-year trial. This initiative aims to assess the vehicle's operational reliability and determine the Total Cost of Ownership, alongside periodic maintenance expenses, to evaluate the economic and ecological advantages for India's market.

HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim emphasized the collaboration's goal of leveraging Hyundai's advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology with Indian expertise. IndianOil's Alok Sharma highlighted hydrogen's role in India's clean energy future, aiming to advance research in fuel cell technology and foster a greener mobility ecosystem. Hyundai is also partnering with IIT Madras to establish a Hydrogen Innovation Centre.

