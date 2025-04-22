Left Menu

Trump's Federal Reserve Clash: Market Reaction and Investor Anxiety

Wall Street futures hinted at market sentiment recovery despite the dollar remaining near lows after President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump's remarks raised market jitters, impacting currencies, gold prices, and investor confidence. Market analysts express concerns over potential disruptions from U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:44 IST
Wall Street futures indicated a potential rebound on Tuesday following a turbulent start to the week, while the dollar hovered near a three-year low. This downturn followed President Donald Trump's public criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not reducing interest rates, heightening concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence.

Monday saw Wall Street indices plunge by approximately 2.4% and the dollar hit a three-year low as trader concerns over potential Federal Reserve leadership changes drove market volatility. Additionally, fears tied to Trump's unpredictable policy announcements have further shaken investor confidence.

Despite some signs of recovery, market analysts warn that tensions surrounding trade conflicts and internal U.S. monetary policy could amplify market anxieties. Notably, the value of the dollar and commodity prices like gold reflect these uncertainties, with all eyes on upcoming corporate earnings reports and geopolitical trade developments.

