RBI Orders Banks to Transition to '.bank.in' for Enhanced Security
The Reserve Bank of India has mandated banks to migrate to the '.bank.in' domain by October 31 to combat digital payment fraud. This initiative, supported by IDRBT, is designed to reduce cybersecurity threats and build trust in digital banking by providing a secure internet domain for Indian banks.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks to migrate their domains to the '.bank.in' domain by October 31. This move aims to bolster security in digital transactions amidst rising incidences of fraud.
This exclusive internet domain is reportedly designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats, including phishing, and enhance the reliability of digital financial services. The RBI hopes the '.bank.in' domain will consolidate trust in online banking and payment platforms.
This domain migration will be overseen by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), designated as the authorized registrar by the National Internet Exchange of India. Banks can initiate the registration process via sahyog@idrbt.ac.in.
(With inputs from agencies.)
