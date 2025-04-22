Left Menu

RBI Orders Banks to Transition to '.bank.in' for Enhanced Security

The Reserve Bank of India has mandated banks to migrate to the '.bank.in' domain by October 31 to combat digital payment fraud. This initiative, supported by IDRBT, is designed to reduce cybersecurity threats and build trust in digital banking by providing a secure internet domain for Indian banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:34 IST
RBI Orders Banks to Transition to '.bank.in' for Enhanced Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks to migrate their domains to the '.bank.in' domain by October 31. This move aims to bolster security in digital transactions amidst rising incidences of fraud.

This exclusive internet domain is reportedly designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats, including phishing, and enhance the reliability of digital financial services. The RBI hopes the '.bank.in' domain will consolidate trust in online banking and payment platforms.

This domain migration will be overseen by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), designated as the authorized registrar by the National Internet Exchange of India. Banks can initiate the registration process via sahyog@idrbt.ac.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025