Left Menu

Power Sector Reforms: Paving the Way for DISCOM Financial Sustainability

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik emphasized the importance of cost-reflective tariffs and regulatory reforms for financial sustainability in power distribution. In a meeting with power sector ministers, strategies like inflation-linked tariffs, modern technology adoption, and reduced interest rates were discussed to address DISCOMs' financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:38 IST
Power Sector Reforms: Paving the Way for DISCOM Financial Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik stressed the need for cost-reflective tariffs and modern technologies to achieve financial sustainability in the power distribution system. At the fourth Group of Ministers meeting on power sector reforms, Naik outlined key areas for improvement, including regulatory changes and technological adoption.

Naik highlighted that timely cost-reflective tariffs and inflation-linked power purchase costs align with market realities, supporting financial stability for utilities. He also called for deeper regulatory reforms, fuel cost adjustments, and simplified net metering to improve DISCOM health and promote the growth of rooftop solar energy.

During the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reinforced the need for operational discipline, lower interest rates, and targeted subsidies to balance financial health and social welfare. The leaders urged lending institutions to lower interest rates, easing financial burdens on DISCOMs and fostering a sustainable power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025