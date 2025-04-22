NPS Sees Surge in Subscriptions with New Vatsalya Scheme

The National Pension System (NPS) witnessed a noteworthy surge in its subscriber base during the 2024-25 period, as private sector enrolment crossed the 12 lakh mark. By March 2025, the total number of subscribers surged past 165 lakh, according to an official declaration.

In a strategic move to include younger demographics, the NPS Vatsalya scheme, rolled out in September 2024 and tailored for minors, successfully enrolled over one lakh subscribers, revealed the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The combined Assets Under Management (AUM) for both the NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) saw impressive growth, expanding by 23% to reach Rs 14.43 lakh crore by the end of March 2025, further underlined the PFRDA report.

(With inputs from agencies.)