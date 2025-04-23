Left Menu

Zeekr's Luxury Leap: Unveiling the 9X Hybrid SUV

Chinese automaker Zeekr introduced its inaugural hybrid model, the Zeekr 9X luxury SUV, at the Shanghai auto show. CEO Andy An revealed new 900-volt fast-charging technology designed for hybrid vehicles, marking a significant advancement in electric vehicle technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the electric automotive sector, Chinese automaker Zeekr presented its first hybrid vehicle, the Zeekr 9X luxury SUV, at the Shanghai auto show.

The debut was marked by CEO Andy An's announcement of the company's breakthrough 900-volt fast-charging technology, tailored specifically for hybrid vehicles.

This development highlights Zeekr's commitment to innovation and advancement in the competitive hybrid vehicle market.

