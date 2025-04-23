Zeekr's Luxury Leap: Unveiling the 9X Hybrid SUV

In a significant move for the electric automotive sector, Chinese automaker Zeekr presented its first hybrid vehicle, the Zeekr 9X luxury SUV, at the Shanghai auto show.

The debut was marked by CEO Andy An's announcement of the company's breakthrough 900-volt fast-charging technology, tailored specifically for hybrid vehicles.

This development highlights Zeekr's commitment to innovation and advancement in the competitive hybrid vehicle market.

