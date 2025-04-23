Left Menu

Nation Unites Against Pahalgam Terror: India's Firm Response

In a powerful reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unwavering resolve in bringing justice to victims. The attack sparked nationwide outrage, with extensive search operations launched and citizens rallying in solidarity through candlelight vigils across Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:36 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh extended his condolences to the victims and condemned the violence as an act of cowardice. The Minister emphasized the nation's commitment to ensuring justice for the affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon learning about the attack, made the decisive decision to shorten his Saudi Arabia visit. He convened an urgent meeting with top officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As security forces intensify their operations in Pahalgam's Baisran area to track down the assailants, the attack has galvanized citizens across Jammu and Kashmir. Candlelight marches demonstrating solidarity took place throughout several regions, uniting the nation against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

