Nation Unites in Grief: Vigils and Action in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

As the nation reels from the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, students at Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal in Lucknow held special prayers offering 'duas' for the safety of Jammu and Kashmir's people and the nation against future violence. Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Farangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), condemned the attack and demanded justice for the victims while advocating for peace and communal harmony.

"We demand the Indian government to ensure swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators. We also appeal to the residents of Pahalgam to maintain peace and communal harmony," Maulana Rasheed stated. A special prayer session was conducted by students at Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal in Lucknow, expressing hopes for the security of the country's people.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta expressed sorrow over the attack, which he attributed to Pakistan, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents post-abrogation of Article 370. He noted the significant tourist influx, with over 500,000 visitors, and criticized Pakistan's intolerable actions. Gupta assured that the situation would be restored swiftly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The victims' coffins arrived at Srinagar airport as state representatives facilitated their return home. This attack marked one of the most significant post-2019 incidents, though the government has not confirmed casualty numbers. In response, Air India added flights to Delhi and Mumbai to safely evacuate tourists.

Heightened tensions prompted the police to enhance security using concertina wires, with choppers conducting aerial surveys and search operations for the perpetrators. Security forces intensified efforts in Pahalgam, where measures include a Jammu bandh call, with streets left deserted in the typically bustling tourist locale. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)