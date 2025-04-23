FAO Champions Innovation and Climate-Smart Farming at Iraq’s 16th Agricultural Week

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Mohammad Shiaa Al Sudani, and officially represented by the Minister of Agriculture, H.E. Dr. Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) concluded a successful and dynamic participation in the 16th Agricultural Week. The highly anticipated event took place at the Baghdad International Fairgrounds from April 15 to 20, 2025, uniting agricultural stakeholders, innovators, and policy-makers from across the country and beyond.

A Platform for Agricultural Innovation

Held under the guiding theme “Supporting Agriculture for a Sustainable Future,” this year’s fair placed a spotlight on the transformative potential of agricultural mechanization, food processing, packaging technologies, and innovation. The exhibition served as a platform to drive dialogue on modern farming methods, sustainable technologies, and the strategic importance of revitalizing Iraq’s agri-food systems in the face of climate change and economic challenges.

FAO’s active presence was a key highlight, with a booth that not only attracted widespread attention but also showcased the Organization’s achievements and impact across various regions in Iraq. Visitors—ranging from high-ranking government officials and diplomats to agriculture students, researchers, and rural farmers—were drawn to FAO’s visual displays, interactive exhibits, and farmer-led success stories.

Spotlight on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Value Chains

FAO’s booth served as a comprehensive window into its ongoing work in Iraq. Visitors explored firsthand how modern and sustainable agricultural technologies are being deployed to boost productivity, improve soil and water management, and adapt to climate variability. These interventions include:

Demonstrations of climate-resilient farming equipment.

Success stories from pilot programs on drought-resistant crops.

Digital tools supporting precision agriculture and weather forecasting.

Results from farmer training programs focused on sustainability and innovation.

In addition to technical demonstrations, the booth highlighted FAO’s partnerships with local producers in developing high-quality, locally made products through enhanced value chains. From organic dates and medicinal herbs to processed food products, these items reflected the success of FAO’s integrated approach to economic empowerment and market access.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Agricultural Transformation

The achievements displayed were the result of coordinated efforts between FAO, Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture, and a network of international partners. Key contributors included the European Union, Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and the Governments of Norway and the Netherlands. Additional environmental sustainability support was made possible through the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Their collective support is enabling Iraq to lay the groundwork for a sustainable, productive, and resilient agricultural sector—one that creates employment, ensures food security, and protects the environment.

Ministerial Recognition and Public Engagement

During the exhibition, H.E. Dr. Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki visited the FAO booth, engaging directly with partner organizations and farmers whose work is being transformed through FAO’s support. He lauded the quality of the displayed products and expressed appreciation for FAO’s pivotal role in the agricultural sector. In recognition of FAO’s outstanding contributions, the Minister honored the Organization with the Shield of Creativity and Excellence.

“The partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture and FAO is a model of effective cooperation,” stated Dr. Al-Maliki. “We are proud of the strategic partnership that continues to empower our rural communities and introduces solutions that respond to both present and future agricultural challenges.”

FAO Representative in Iraq, Mr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, emphasized the depth of collaboration behind these results, saying,

“Our presence at the 16th Agricultural Week is a testament to FAO’s long-term commitment to Iraq. Through the generous support of our donors and the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture, we are proud to be part of a movement that strengthens livelihoods, fosters resilience, and advances sustainable development.”

Looking Toward a Sustainable Agricultural Future

With over 3,000 visitors engaged throughout the week, FAO’s presence contributed not only to education and awareness but also to fostering critical partnerships and feedback from stakeholders across sectors. The Organization reaffirmed its focus on empowering youth, women, and vulnerable populations as part of its mission to create inclusive growth.

FAO’s initiatives directly contribute to global development frameworks, including:

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13: Climate Action

As Iraq faces the dual challenge of environmental stress and a growing demand for food, FAO continues to be a steadfast partner, advancing policies and practices that support a green, resilient, and prosperous future for all Iraqis.

For more information about FAO’s work in Iraq, please visit: www.fao.org/iraq