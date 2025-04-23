Pendo Vestine Leads the Charge for Equal Access to STEM for Girls in Africa

Pendo Vestine’s story begins in the rural Gatsibo district of eastern Rwanda, a place where gender norms and societal expectations once limited the dreams of many girls. In a community where boys' education often took precedence over girls', Vestine witnessed firsthand the injustice of talent being dismissed simply because it came in the form of a girl. But instead of accepting the status quo, she set out to challenge it.

From those early days of observation and frustration bloomed a fire for transformation. Today, as a software engineering student at the African Leadership University (ALU), Vestine stands not only as a testament to what is possible when girls are given a chance—but as a force determined to create even more such opportunities for others.

From Bootcamp to Breakthrough: The Journey with African Girls Can Code Initiative

Vestine’s transformative journey took a pivotal turn when she joined the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), a regional programme spearheaded by UN Women, the International Telecommunication Union, and the African Union. The initiative has equipped over 1,600 girls and young women across 11 African nations with essential skills in coding, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Through the bootcamps and mentorship sessions, Vestine not only honed her technical abilities but also found a powerful community of like-minded peers and mentors. “AGCCI helped me build confidence in my skills and gave me the platform to imagine a greater purpose,” she recalled.

Creating HerTek: A Digital Bridge for Girls into the Tech World

Inspired by the need to scale opportunities for girls in STEM, Vestine founded HerTek, a digital platform offering online tech courses, mentorship opportunities, and direct linkages to schools and universities. The goal is simple but powerful: break down barriers for girls and young women in underserved regions.

HerTek has already had a meaningful impact. “We’ve seen girls go from doubting their abilities to confidently applying their skills in real-world tech projects,” Vestine shared. HerTek’s approach combines technical instruction with mentorship, ensuring that learners receive both skills and the emotional support needed to thrive in a male-dominated industry.

Overcoming Barriers: Bias, Poverty, and the Lack of Role Models

Vestine is candid about the challenges that still persist. Gender stereotypes, financial hardship, and the scarcity of female tech role models create formidable barriers. “Too often, families prioritize boys’ education,” she explained. “Girls are left behind, not because they lack potential, but because they lack access.”

Yet she also emphasizes the power of community-based programmes in turning this tide. Initiatives like SieMentEmpowHer, alongside AGCCI, equipped her with the tools to not only believe in herself but help others believe in themselves too.

A Global Framework, a Personal Mission: The Beijing Declaration’s Legacy

As the world marks 30 years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Vestine reflects on its enduring significance. “Gender inequality is still a reality—especially in STEM,” she stated. The 1995 declaration was a landmark blueprint for women’s empowerment, and its goals remain deeply relevant, especially for girls in under-resourced regions.

Vestine calls on governments, organizations, and individuals to stay committed: “The work is not done. We must build inclusive education systems and leadership pathways for girls, particularly in rural communities where the gap is still wide.”

Lighting the Way Forward: A Dream of Equal Opportunity

Despite the obstacles, Vestine’s tone is overwhelmingly hopeful. She believes the tide is turning, as more girls gain confidence and competence through digital learning and inclusive mentorship. “Every time I see a girl build her first app, lead a tech project, or speak at a conference, I know change is happening,” she beamed.

Her vision is ambitious and heartfelt: a world where girls can learn, lead, and innovate freely, and where gender no longer determines one's destiny. “When girls are empowered, communities are transformed,” she affirms.

With leaders like Pendo Vestine at the helm, the future of STEM—and the future of gender equality—is indeed female.