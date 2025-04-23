NIA Joins Probe in Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack as Home Minister Vows Justice
The NIA has joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, the Resistance Front, has taken responsibility. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed strict action against the perpetrators, as security tightens across the region.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made a significant visit to the Pahalgam terror attack site on Wednesday to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police with what is being termed as the most lethal assault on civilians in nearly two decades. Led by a Deputy Inspector General, the NIA's presence in Baisaran follows the fatal shooting of tourists in this scenic area, just five kilometers from Pahalgam town.
According to sources, the NIA's expert involvement is crucial for the investigation. The attack killed 26 tourists and injured over three dozen at Baisaran meadow, a major tourist spot in Anantnag district. The terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, the Resistance Front, has claimed responsibility. The NIA team aims to assess the crime scene meticulously, gather forensic evidence, and aid in identifying the culprits.
The case is expected to be formally transferred to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs soon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived shortly after the attack, promised strong action and stated on social media platform 'X', "The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared." Security has been heightened throughout the region, and a shutdown was observed on Wednesday in memory of the victims and in protest against the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
