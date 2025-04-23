CCS Convenes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Heightened Security

Sources indicate that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is poised to address the pressing issue of security in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, following a severe terrorist assault. The CCS is India's pinnacle decision-making body concerning defence strategy and national security matters.

The meeting, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The session's agenda notably involves input from the National Security Advisor, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Defence Secretary.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has separately presided over a session with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials to assess the security scenario. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to the air earlier to survey Baisaran meadow, the attack site, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The attack stands as one of the largest post-Article 370 abrogation, prompting a reaction from Jammu as organizations call for a bandh amid enhanced security measures.

