ICL Fincorp to Raise Rs 100 Crore via NCD Public Issue

ICL Fincorp announced on Wednesday its intention to raise Rs 100 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fuel its business expansion.

The NCD issue is scheduled to open on April 25, 2025, and will close on May 9, the company confirmed in a statement. This marks the fifth series of NCD public issues by ICL Fincorp, which are listed on the BSE.

Rated with a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offering promises investors returns with effective yields reaching up to 13.01%. The generated funds will be directed towards onward lending, financing, and repaying existing borrowings, in addition to supporting general corporate purposes.

