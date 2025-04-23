ICL Fincorp to Raise Rs 100 Crore via NCD Public Issue
ICL Fincorp plans to raise Rs 100 crore through a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for business growth. The issue opens on April 25 and closes on May 9, 2025. With a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offers yields of up to 13.01%, and funds will be used for lending, financing, and other purposes.
ICL Fincorp announced on Wednesday its intention to raise Rs 100 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fuel its business expansion.
The NCD issue is scheduled to open on April 25, 2025, and will close on May 9, the company confirmed in a statement. This marks the fifth series of NCD public issues by ICL Fincorp, which are listed on the BSE.
Rated with a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offering promises investors returns with effective yields reaching up to 13.01%. The generated funds will be directed towards onward lending, financing, and repaying existing borrowings, in addition to supporting general corporate purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
