ICL Fincorp to Raise Rs 100 Crore via NCD Public Issue

ICL Fincorp plans to raise Rs 100 crore through a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures for business growth. The issue opens on April 25 and closes on May 9, 2025. With a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offers yields of up to 13.01%, and funds will be used for lending, financing, and other purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICL Fincorp announced on Wednesday its intention to raise Rs 100 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fuel its business expansion.

The NCD issue is scheduled to open on April 25, 2025, and will close on May 9, the company confirmed in a statement. This marks the fifth series of NCD public issues by ICL Fincorp, which are listed on the BSE.

Rated with a Crisil BBB-stable rating, the NCD offering promises investors returns with effective yields reaching up to 13.01%. The generated funds will be directed towards onward lending, financing, and repaying existing borrowings, in addition to supporting general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

