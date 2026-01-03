Left Menu

Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

The Election Commission reported security breaches during C Murugan's visit to electoral camps in West Bengal, citing inadequate police protection and disturbances. An extensive action report is requested from the police by January 6. The Commission demanded stricter security measures for future Observer visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:14 IST
The Election Commission has flagged significant security lapses during the visit of Electoral Roll Observer C Murugan to hearing camps in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. In a letter to the state's police chief, the Commission requested a detailed action report by January 6, addressing these security concerns.

According to the Commission, despite advance notice to local authorities, Observer Murugan faced challenges including inadequate police protection, mob obstruction, and damage to his vehicle during his tour of the camps on December 29. An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals following these incidents.

The Commission directed stricter security protocols for future Observer visits, mandating accompaniment by senior police officials. The directive aims to enhance the safety and security of electoral processes, ensuring Observers can conduct their duties without interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

