Parents Demand CBSE Affiliation Restoration for Neerja Modi School

Parents and students gathered on Saturday for a peaceful protest, urging the reinstatement of Neerja Modi School's CBSE affiliation, which was recently revoked.

They argue that the decision plunges 5,500 students into chaos, threatening their academic routine and mental health, right in the middle of the school year.

The affiliation was canceled following a tragic incident where a 9-year-old student died, prompting CBSE to highlight severe safety violations at the Jaipur-based institution.

