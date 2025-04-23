Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Supreme Court of India has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, targeting tourists, has been described as a 'diabolical act of mindless violence'. In a unanimous resolution, the court expressed deep condolences to the affected families and emphasized national solidarity.
The Supreme Court of India has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist assault on tourists at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on Tuesday. In a unanimous decision, the court expressed profound dismay, labeling the attack as an egregious act of terror.
In its official resolution, the apex court stated, "This diabolical act of mindless violence has not only appalled the nation but serves as a stark reminder of the deplorable brutality and inhumanity perpetrated by terrorists." The court paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the brutal attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.
The court's statement lamented, "May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the injured find swift recovery. The nation stands resilient alongside the victims and their families during this hour of profound sorrow." Furthermore, the attack, targeting tourists who were appreciating Kashmir's beauty, was deemed an affront to humanity's core values.
In a display of solidarity, judges, lawyers, court staff, and attendees observed a solemn two-minute silence for the victims and their families. Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a security review at the attack site in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. Shah surveyed the area via helicopter and was briefed by senior officials on the ongoing security operations.
