Delhi Court Deliberates on Tahawwur Rana's Plea for Family Contact Amid Terror Charges

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its judgment on whether Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian facing severe terror charges, can communicate with his family by phone. Rana's attorney, Piyush Sachdeva, emphasized his client's fundamental right to family contact, stressing concerns over his well-being in custody.

Opposing the request, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued that allowing telephonic access could risk the leakage of critical information, as investigations into a large-scale terror plot continue. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected to rule on this matter soon.

Rana's request follows his recent extradition from the United States, facing charges that include terrorism, conspiracy, and waging war under the IPC and UAPA. The court granted an 18-day police custody remand, stressing adherence to legal and medical protocols amidst such grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)