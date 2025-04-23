Left Menu

Delhi Court Deliberates on Tahawwur Rana's Plea for Family Contact Amid Terror Charges

The Patiala House Court in Delhi is set to decide on Tahawwur Rana's request to speak with his family. While his lawyer cited his rights as a foreign national, the National Investigation Agency raised national security concerns, citing potential leaks of sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:04 IST
Delhi Court Deliberates on Tahawwur Rana's Plea for Family Contact Amid Terror Charges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its judgment on whether Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian facing severe terror charges, can communicate with his family by phone. Rana's attorney, Piyush Sachdeva, emphasized his client's fundamental right to family contact, stressing concerns over his well-being in custody.

Opposing the request, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued that allowing telephonic access could risk the leakage of critical information, as investigations into a large-scale terror plot continue. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected to rule on this matter soon.

Rana's request follows his recent extradition from the United States, facing charges that include terrorism, conspiracy, and waging war under the IPC and UAPA. The court granted an 18-day police custody remand, stressing adherence to legal and medical protocols amidst such grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025