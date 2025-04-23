India Stands Firm: Government Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a somber address on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating India's unyielding stance against terrorism. Singh emphasized the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy and assured that the perpetrators and those behind the scenes would face a strong response.

During the address, Singh conveyed condolences to the families affected by the attack, which he described as cowardly. Earlier in the day, he chaired a crucial meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other security officials to assess the security situation in the volatile region.

Simultaneously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College in Anantnag to meet with those injured in the attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The strike is considered one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Shah also paid a poignant tribute at the attack site and expressed the center's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)