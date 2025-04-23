Karnataka Mobilizes Support After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reached out to the grieving family of Manjunath, a victim of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack, expressing condolences and offering government support. In his conversation with Manjunath's brother-in-law, Dr. Ravikiran, Shivakumar promised full backing, urging the family to stay strong during this difficult time.

In addition to his condolence call, Deputy CM Shivakumar directed the Shivamogga district minister and administrative officials to personally meet the bereaved family and provide all necessary assistance. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that the attack claimed the lives of three Karnataka residents. Following discussions with the Civil Aviation Minister, an additional flight was arranged for Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded swiftly by directing officials to launch an airlift for over 40 Kannadiga tourists trapped in Kashmir. Assuring safe return and urging calm, Siddaramaiah stated through social media that a special flight for evacuation was ordered, underscoring the government's resolve to ensure every Kannadiga's safe repatriation.

Further showing support, Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad consoled Manjunath's family in person. On the investigation front, a Nuclear Investigative Agency team, headed by a Deputy Inspector General, visited the Pahalgam site, coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir's Police in examining this significant civilian assault, the largest since Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)