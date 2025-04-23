Left Menu

Karnataka Mobilizes Support After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Karnataka's leaders, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah, have pledged full support to affected families and ensured special measures for stranded tourists. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi coordinated additional flights, while the NIA investigates the deadliest civilian attack in Kashmir in two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:11 IST
Karnataka Mobilizes Support After Deadly Pahalgam Attack
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reached out to the grieving family of Manjunath, a victim of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack, expressing condolences and offering government support. In his conversation with Manjunath's brother-in-law, Dr. Ravikiran, Shivakumar promised full backing, urging the family to stay strong during this difficult time.

In addition to his condolence call, Deputy CM Shivakumar directed the Shivamogga district minister and administrative officials to personally meet the bereaved family and provide all necessary assistance. Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that the attack claimed the lives of three Karnataka residents. Following discussions with the Civil Aviation Minister, an additional flight was arranged for Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded swiftly by directing officials to launch an airlift for over 40 Kannadiga tourists trapped in Kashmir. Assuring safe return and urging calm, Siddaramaiah stated through social media that a special flight for evacuation was ordered, underscoring the government's resolve to ensure every Kannadiga's safe repatriation.

Further showing support, Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Minister Santosh Lad consoled Manjunath's family in person. On the investigation front, a Nuclear Investigative Agency team, headed by a Deputy Inspector General, visited the Pahalgam site, coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir's Police in examining this significant civilian assault, the largest since Article 370's abrogation in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025