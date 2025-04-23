Andhra Pradesh Rallies for Pahalgam Attack Victims

An emergency desk has been established at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to assist victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The government is coordinating efforts to ensure that all affected individuals are safely returned to Andhra Pradesh.

State Minister Nara Lokesh announced the development on his 'X' handle, highlighting the arrangements made for the victims' safe passage. Concurrently, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow for the loss of two individuals from the Telugu community in the attack.

Condemning the terrorist activities, Naidu affirmed his government's support for national leadership. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have also responded, emphasizing a firm stance against terrorism and providing support to the victims in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)