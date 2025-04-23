Gas Leak Scare at GAIL Plant: Incident Under Control with No Casualties

A gas leak at the state-owned GAIL Gas Ltd plant in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, early Wednesday morning caused temporary panic among nearby residents. The utility company confirmed that no casualties occurred during the incident, although traffic was halted as a precaution.

The leak transpired around 2:30 AM at the Mandideep industrial site near Bhopal. Authorities quickly implemented safety measures by shutting down production within 200 meters of the leak and stopping adjacent road traffic. A senior-level committee has been tasked with investigating the cause of the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including GAIL's own vehicles and local fire services, managed to vent the gas from L-CNG tanks safely. Water was continuously sprayed to maintain cool temperatures. Monitoring continued from GAIL's Disaster Management Control Room in Noida, ensuring coordinated efforts throughout the response.

