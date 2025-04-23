Choice International Posts Impressive 36% Profit Gain, Driven by Key Segments

Choice International, a financial services firm, has announced a significant 36% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 53 crore. This leap, attributed to robust performance across its main business sectors, marks a substantial increase from the previous year's Rs 39 crore.

During the January-March period, the company reported an 18% rise in total income to Rs 255 crore, compared to Rs 216 crore from the same timeframe last year. The firm also saw its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rise by 42% year-on-year, reaching Rs 98 crore.

For the fiscal year 2025, Choice International's consolidated revenues grew by 21% to Rs 922 crore, a jump from the previous year's Rs 759 crore, while annual EBITDA increased 30% to Rs 296 crore. The net profit for the fiscal year also rose by 24% to Rs 163 crore. According to Managing Director Kamal Poddar, their growth is supported by strategic digital initiatives and acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)