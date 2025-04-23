Left Menu

Modi Asserts Zero Tolerance as India Responds to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. He returned from Saudi Arabia, pledging a determined response alongside ministers including Rajnath Singh. Singh expressed deep sorrow and vowed action against the attackers, underscoring India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Updated: 23-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:22 IST
In light of the recent devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. The meeting, held in Delhi, saw the presence of key ministers such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Signifying the gravity of the situation, PM Modi returned early from his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia to address the crisis. Sharing the development on social media platform X, PM Modi stated he headed the CCS meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The discussions focused on formulating an appropriate response to the violence that claimed numerous innocent lives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a separate address, expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the attack, reiterating the government's zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. Singh assured the nation of decisive action against both the perpetrators and those behind them, signaling an impending robust response. In a subsequent meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and other top officials, Singh further assessed the security situation in the region.

