Strengthening Ties: India-Nepal Power and Cultural Dialogue

India's Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, engaged in discussions with Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday, concentrating on fortifying the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

At Singhdurbar's Prime Minister's Office, topics such as cultural relations and energy sector development were on the agenda, highlighting the mutual benefits of a robust partnership. According to sources allied with Nepal's Prime Minister, the energy sector evolution featured prominently in the dialogues.

Expressing the shared historical ties, both leaders underscored enhancing energy collaboration. Additionally, Khattar's visit to the Arun-3 hydropower project was highlighted as a testament to ongoing, actionable cooperation efforts.

