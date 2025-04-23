Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Unite After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a devastating terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gathered top security officials to fortify security across the region. The high-level meeting included the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced defense measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has summoned an all-party meeting to address the tragedy that struck the Valley. Scheduled for April 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, the session aims to unify political fronts in a collective response to the increased threat level following the attack.

In an emotional call to action, CM Abdullah underscored the importance of solidarity beyond political lines. He emphasized the necessity for a joint condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, urging leaders to champion peace and democratic resilience. This incident, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama attack, has reignited tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced financial aid, offering Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, demonstrating a compassionate gesture amidst the upheaval. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)