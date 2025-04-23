Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Unite After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir leadership, led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, convene to address security concerns following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. An all-party meeting is scheduled to condemn the attack and discuss peace strategies amidst escalating tensions in the valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:57 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Unite After Pahalgam Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gathered top security officials to fortify security across the region. The high-level meeting included the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced defense measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has summoned an all-party meeting to address the tragedy that struck the Valley. Scheduled for April 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, the session aims to unify political fronts in a collective response to the increased threat level following the attack.

In an emotional call to action, CM Abdullah underscored the importance of solidarity beyond political lines. He emphasized the necessity for a joint condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, urging leaders to champion peace and democratic resilience. This incident, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama attack, has reignited tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced financial aid, offering Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, demonstrating a compassionate gesture amidst the upheaval. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025