IGNCA Unveils ‘Bharat Muni Dirgha’ with Exhibition of Masks from Lance Dane Collection

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) marked a significant cultural milestone with the inauguration of its newly established exhibition space, Bharat Muni Dirgha, located on the ground floor of its premises. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries and cultural experts, culminating in the launch of a captivating exhibition titled "Faces of Traditions and Divinity & Majesty: Masterpieces from the Lance Dane Collection." This exhibition celebrates the rich visual and spiritual tradition of masks in Indian art and culture, drawing from the extensive and historically valuable Lance Dane Collection preserved within the IGNCA archives.

Exhibition Highlights: A Celebration of Masks and Traditions

The exhibition at Bharat Muni Dirgha showcases a wide array of masks, each narrating stories from India’s deeply rooted folk, tribal, and classical traditions. These masks span multiple regions and represent a variety of ritualistic and performative contexts—ranging from spiritual ceremonies to theatrical performances and dance forms. Through these artistic artifacts, visitors are invited to explore the symbolic and mythological dimensions of Indian culture.

The Lance Dane Collection, a treasure trove of cultural memorabilia and ethnographic items, forms the foundation of this exhibit. By presenting these masks, the IGNCA reinforces its mission to preserve and disseminate the country’s intangible cultural heritage in an accessible and engaging manner.

Leadership and Vision Behind the Initiative

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, who praised the Conservation and Cultural Archives Division and all the collaborative teams for bringing the vision to life. Dr. Joshi emphasized that the project was rooted in the idea of reclaiming underutilized corners and corridors of institutional spaces and transforming them into immersive cultural zones. “While beautifying spaces, corners often remain neglected. Our vision is to animate every part of IGNCA to become a learning and cultural space,” he remarked.

This strategic reimagining of space is part of a broader initiative to transform IGNCA into a premier national hub of cultural heritage and academic enrichment. Dr. Joshi further highlighted that this model of integrated cultural engagement would support scholarly pursuits, encourage public interest in heritage, and build a stronger connection between tradition and contemporary life.

Foundational Inspiration and Ongoing Cultural Programs

At the launch, Prof. Achal Pandya, who has been instrumental in the institution’s cultural programming, acknowledged Dr. Joshi’s pivotal role in inspiring this transformation. He recalled how, in the early days of IGNCA’s relocation to its current Janpath location, there were no dedicated galleries. Since then, the establishment of Darshnam 1 and Darshnam 2 galleries laid the foundation for what is now a thriving exhibition culture at the Centre.

Prof. Pandya also introduced two innovative engagement formats: ‘Mask of the Week’ and ‘Object of the Week’. These initiatives aim to bring fresh perspectives to the museum-going experience by regularly rotating exhibits and focusing on specific cultural artifacts. This rotational display strategy is designed to spark curiosity among visitors and staff alike, fostering continuous learning and deeper engagement with India’s artistic legacy.

Future Directions and Cultural Impact

With Bharat Muni Dirgha now open to the public, IGNCA is poised to become an even more vibrant epicenter for cultural dialogue. The combination of thoughtfully curated exhibitions, evolving weekly showcases, and enriched public programming promises to broaden the audience’s understanding of Indian heritage.

Through endeavors like these, IGNCA is not only conserving India’s diverse artistic expressions but also catalyzing a new wave of public participation in cultural heritage appreciation. As it continues to evolve, the Centre remains committed to its foundational mission: to act as a living repository of India's multifaceted art, history, and culture.