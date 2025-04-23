Left Menu

Bajaj Housing Finance Soars with 54% Profit Hike

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a significant 54% increase in net profit to Rs 587 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust housing loan growth. Despite minor asset quality issues, the company's income, asset management, and strategic investments highlight its strong performance and future growth in the finance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:32 IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Soars with 54% Profit Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a net profit increase of 54% to Rs 587 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 381 crore last year, backed by significant growth in housing loans.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,508 crore from Rs 1,997 crore, with interest income increasing to Rs 2,374 crore.

Despite slight declines in asset quality, Bajaj Housing Finance's management is focused on strategic growth in business units and non-metro markets, supported by a liquidity buffer of Rs 2,394 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025