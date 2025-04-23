Bajaj Housing Finance Soars with 54% Profit Hike
Bajaj Housing Finance reported a significant 54% increase in net profit to Rs 587 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust housing loan growth. Despite minor asset quality issues, the company's income, asset management, and strategic investments highlight its strong performance and future growth in the finance sector.
Bajaj Housing Finance reported a net profit increase of 54% to Rs 587 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 381 crore last year, backed by significant growth in housing loans.
The company's total income rose to Rs 2,508 crore from Rs 1,997 crore, with interest income increasing to Rs 2,374 crore.
Despite slight declines in asset quality, Bajaj Housing Finance's management is focused on strategic growth in business units and non-metro markets, supported by a liquidity buffer of Rs 2,394 crore.
