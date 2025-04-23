Mamata Banerjee Demands Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

In a potent condemnation of terrorism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday addressed the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The chief minister expressed her fervent demand for strong actions against the perpetrators, reiterating her stance that terrorism knows no religion or forgiveness.

Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Banerjee confirmed that three victims were from West Bengal, identified as Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha from Kolkata, and Manish Ranjan from Purulia. A resolution condemning the attack was passed during a cabinet meeting, she informed.

Expressing deep condolences on social media, Banerjee assured the bereaved families of full state support. Necessary arrangements at Delhi Airport were made for victims' families for their travel to Kolkata. Meanwhile, a coordinated search operation by Indian Army and local police aims to swiftly bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)