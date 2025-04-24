Market Sensitivity: The Impact of Political Tempests on Stocks and Tariffs

Investors faced a turbulent landscape on Thursday as stock markets wavered amid vacillating signals from the Trump administration regarding tariffs and Federal Reserve leadership.

President Donald Trump's inconsistent rhetoric on potential tariff reductions on Chinese goods left its mark, as did mixed messages about Fed Chair Jerome Powell's position, leading to persistent economic uncertainties.

Despite this, hopes lingered for easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions, yet volatility remained high across global markets, affecting commodities such as oil and gold as well as currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)