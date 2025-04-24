Bandipora Police Busts Lashkar-e-Toiba Module, Arrests Four

In a significant development, Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir have dismantled a module of the notorious terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba. Four overground workers have been apprehended in connection with the group, as announced in a police release on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police launched a coordinated manhunt across the district. Special checkpoints were established in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army. During these operations, illegal arms and ammunition, including grenades and rounds of ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing. The apprehended individuals admitted their affiliation with the terrorist outfit and revealed plans to attack police and non-locals in the region, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)