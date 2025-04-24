Left Menu

Bandipora Police Busts Lashkar-e-Toiba Module, Arrests Four

Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested four overground workers linked to the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba. Acting on credible intelligence, police carried out operations across the district, resulting in the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition. Investigations are underway to further uncover criminal conspiracies aimed at targeting security forces.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir have dismantled a module of the notorious terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba. Four overground workers have been apprehended in connection with the group, as announced in a police release on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police launched a coordinated manhunt across the district. Special checkpoints were established in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force and the Indian Army. During these operations, illegal arms and ammunition, including grenades and rounds of ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing. The apprehended individuals admitted their affiliation with the terrorist outfit and revealed plans to attack police and non-locals in the region, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

