Fire Erupts at BHEL Plant in Bhopal, Prompt Response Saves Day
A fire broke out at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Bhopal plant around noon on Thursday. Swift response by fire teams and Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials ensured no injuries occurred. Fire was contained by 1 pm. The cause remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:29 IST
A fire erupted at the Bhopal plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday, drawing prompt action from fire services.
The blaze, which began just after noon at one of India's Maharatna public sector units, was quickly addressed by fire tenders dispatched by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Despite the presence of the flames near gate No. 9, where a dump was located, the fire was controlled by 1 pm with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
