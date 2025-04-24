Left Menu

Chaos and Courage: A First-Hand Account of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, eyewitness Arathi recounts the chaos during the incident, thanking the central and J&K governments for their assistance. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, with PM Modi promising to pursue terrorists relentlessly and assure justice for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:54 IST
Arathi, daughter of N Ramachandran, victim of Pahalgam terror attack (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two days after the tragic Pahalgam attack, Arathi, an eyewitness and daughter of N Ramachandran, a victim of the attack, shared her harrowing experience. She described the chaos that ensued when gunshots rang out, causing panic as people ran for safety.

Arathi expressed gratitude towards the Central Government and the Jammu and Kashmir authorities for their assistance, noting the help offered by Kashmiri locals in the aftermath of the attack. The violent incident, which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, took 26 lives, primarily tourists, and left many injured.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a firm declaration from Bihar, promising aggressive measures against the attackers. He vowed to identify, track, and punish those responsible, reiterating India's resolute stance against terrorism and the commitment to justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

