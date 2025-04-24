Europe's Steel Industry Faces Crisis: France Pushes for Protection Against Chinese Imports

France and several European nations are ramping up their efforts to shield the continent's steel industry from the influx of cheaper Chinese imports. French government spokesperson Sophie Primas emphasized the need for more stringent measures following ArcelorMittal's announcement to eliminate 600 jobs amidst ongoing industry challenges.

European steelmakers have grappled with soaring energy costs and stiff competition from affordable Chinese steel, alongside facing hefty tariffs on exports to the US. Sophie Primas highlighted the persistent issue of Chinese overproduction impacting the sector's competitiveness, as further actions are deemed necessary.

The situation mirrors similar setbacks, like Tata Steel's job cuts in the Netherlands. With ArcelorMittal having previously benefited from French subsidies, critics are calling for transparent timelines on its promised investments to drive essential decarbonization across affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)