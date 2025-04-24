Left Menu

Owaisi Questions Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the security oversight in the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning how terrorists breached borders. Invited to an all-party meeting by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi urged wider political participation while raising concerns about PM Modi's commitment to addressing national security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:26 IST
Owaisi Questions Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious questions regarding the security lapses that led to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in Hyderabad, Owaisi expressed shock over how such a heavily visited area could be unguarded, allowing attackers to penetrate Indian borders.

Owaisi criticized the absence of police or CRPF presence in Pahalgam during the attack and pointed out the delay in response from the Quick Reaction Team. He highlighted that the attackers had crossed from Pakistan, raising concerns about potential threats to larger towns like Srinagar.

Following a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi announced his attendance at a Delhi all-party meeting to discuss the attack. While urging broader party participation, he questioned time management priorities, suggesting PM Modi could hear more voices on this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025