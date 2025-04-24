Owaisi Questions Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious questions regarding the security lapses that led to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in Hyderabad, Owaisi expressed shock over how such a heavily visited area could be unguarded, allowing attackers to penetrate Indian borders.

Owaisi criticized the absence of police or CRPF presence in Pahalgam during the attack and pointed out the delay in response from the Quick Reaction Team. He highlighted that the attackers had crossed from Pakistan, raising concerns about potential threats to larger towns like Srinagar.

Following a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi announced his attendance at a Delhi all-party meeting to discuss the attack. While urging broader party participation, he questioned time management priorities, suggesting PM Modi could hear more voices on this critical issue.

