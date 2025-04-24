SBI Life's Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges
SBI Life Insurance reported a marginal rise in profit after tax for Q4FY25 despite a decline in total income. The company achieved a 27% annual profit increase and a 7% growth in the value of new business. Assets under management and net worth showed significant growth.
SBI Life Insurance Company posted a slight uptick in profit after tax for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching Rs 813.5 crore. This comes despite a drop in total income, which fell to Rs 24,169 crore from Rs 37,567 crore in the same period last year.
Over the full 2024-25 fiscal year, SBI Life's net profit surged by 27% to Rs 2,413 crore. However, the total income decreased to Rs 1,17,118 crore from Rs 1,32,631 crore. The company also reported a 7% increase in the value of new business, reflecting the present value of expected earnings from new policies.
SBI Life's assets under management grew by 15% to Rs 4.5 lakh crore by March 31, 2025, and net worth rose by 14% to Rs 16,980 crore. The company's solvency ratio of 1.96, above the regulatory required 1.50, underscores a solid financial footing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
