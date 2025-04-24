Left Menu

SBI Life's Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges

SBI Life Insurance reported a marginal rise in profit after tax for Q4FY25 despite a decline in total income. The company achieved a 27% annual profit increase and a 7% growth in the value of new business. Assets under management and net worth showed significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:29 IST
SBI Life's Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Life Insurance Company posted a slight uptick in profit after tax for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching Rs 813.5 crore. This comes despite a drop in total income, which fell to Rs 24,169 crore from Rs 37,567 crore in the same period last year.

Over the full 2024-25 fiscal year, SBI Life's net profit surged by 27% to Rs 2,413 crore. However, the total income decreased to Rs 1,17,118 crore from Rs 1,32,631 crore. The company also reported a 7% increase in the value of new business, reflecting the present value of expected earnings from new policies.

SBI Life's assets under management grew by 15% to Rs 4.5 lakh crore by March 31, 2025, and net worth rose by 14% to Rs 16,980 crore. The company's solvency ratio of 1.96, above the regulatory required 1.50, underscores a solid financial footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025