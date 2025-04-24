Left Menu

Indian Energy Exchange Sees Robust Profit Surge in FY25

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) posted a 21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.11 crore in Q4 FY25, fueled by increased revenues. The company also achieved record electricity volume trades and renewable energy certificates traded, marking significant growth in the fiscal year.

  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a consolidated net profit increase of over 21 percent, reaching Rs 117.11 crore for the March quarter of FY25. This financial growth, as detailed in their latest regulatory filing, stems from a significant surge in revenues.

In comparison, the company had recorded Rs 96.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. IEX's total income for the reporting quarter increased to Rs 174.59 crore from Rs 149.28 crore year-over-year.

The fiscal year 2024-25 saw a rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 429.16 crore, up from Rs 350.78 crore in FY24. Total income grew to Rs 657.36 crore compared to Rs 550.84 crore in the previous period. IEX achieved its highest-ever electricity volume trades and renewable energy certificates, further showcasing its fiscal success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

