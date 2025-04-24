Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2,000 Crore Boost to Agriculture: A Game-Changer for Rural Economy

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a plan to inject Rs 2,000 crore into its agriculture and horticulture sectors, aiming to revitalize the rural economy. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with key agriculture, horticulture, and allied sector officials.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state's efforts to create top-notch infrastructure for processing and marketing agricultural produce. The 'Him Ganga Yojana' has been launched pilot in Hamirpur and Kangra to enhance dairy production. Milkfed has established 120 automated and 32 digital milk collection units in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.

Focusing on organic farming, the government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric, wheat, and maize at Rs 90, Rs 60, and Rs 40 per kilogram, respectively. This initiative will extend natural farming techniques to one lakh new farmers, aiming for a sustainable agricultural economy.

