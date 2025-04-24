Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2,000 Crore Boost to Agriculture: A Game-Changer for Rural Economy

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in agriculture and horticulture to enhance the rural economy. Initiatives include the Him Ganga Yojana to boost milk production and setting minimum support prices for organic produce. The aim is to develop superior infrastructure for marketing and processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2,000 Crore Boost to Agriculture: A Game-Changer for Rural Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a plan to inject Rs 2,000 crore into its agriculture and horticulture sectors, aiming to revitalize the rural economy. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with key agriculture, horticulture, and allied sector officials.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state's efforts to create top-notch infrastructure for processing and marketing agricultural produce. The 'Him Ganga Yojana' has been launched pilot in Hamirpur and Kangra to enhance dairy production. Milkfed has established 120 automated and 32 digital milk collection units in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla.

Focusing on organic farming, the government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric, wheat, and maize at Rs 90, Rs 60, and Rs 40 per kilogram, respectively. This initiative will extend natural farming techniques to one lakh new farmers, aiming for a sustainable agricultural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025