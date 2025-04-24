India Takes Tough Stance After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vowed prompt and stringent measures against the perpetrators of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He assured that all responsible individuals, including those from Pakistan, will face severe retribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Madhubani, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir. He pledged solidarity with the victims' families and emphasized the nation's commitment to combating terrorism.

In a robust response, India indefinitely suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. The government has revoked existing visas and called an urgent all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)