India Takes Tough Stance After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pledged severe actions against perpetrators, while PM Modi mourned the victims, promising governmental support. In a decisive move, India suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens, emphasizing a firm commitment to combat terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vowed prompt and stringent measures against the perpetrators of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He assured that all responsible individuals, including those from Pakistan, will face severe retribution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Madhubani, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir. He pledged solidarity with the victims' families and emphasized the nation's commitment to combating terrorism.
In a robust response, India indefinitely suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals. The government has revoked existing visas and called an urgent all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
