Left Menu

Mumbai Investment Scam: Businesswoman and Friends Allegedly Cheated by Prominent Investor

A man named Prajwal Pramit Shah is accused of defrauding a businesswoman and her friends of over Rs 95 lakh by promising high returns on investments. Initially gaining their trust with timely returns on small amounts, he later tricked them into a larger stock market scheme. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:50 IST
Mumbai Investment Scam: Businesswoman and Friends Allegedly Cheated by Prominent Investor
investment
  • Country:
  • India

A case has emerged in Mumbai where a man, Prajwal Pramit Shah, allegedly deceived a businesswoman and her four friends, falsely promising lucrative returns on investments. According to a police official from the Gamdevi station, Shah has been charged following the complaint filed on Wednesday.

The businesswoman first interacted with Shah in 2018. To gain her confidence, he initially borrowed sums of Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 1.10 lakh and returned them promptly. This led her to invest in a stock market scheme he proposed, claiming it would yield significant profits. Subsequently, she and her four associates invested Rs 91 lakh between 2019 and 2021.

However, Shah stopped providing any returns. When the victims sought their money back, he made excuses and manipulated them into giving an additional Rs 30 lakh, claiming his mother needed medical treatment for cancer. Cheques he issued for Rs 98 lakh and Rs 32 lakh bounced. While Rs 14.8 lakh has been reimbursed, Rs 96.2 lakh remains outstanding with investigations continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025