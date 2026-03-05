Police Operation in Free State Targets Cross-Border Crime, 28 Arrested
Authorities said the coordinated approach aimed to strengthen enforcement and close loopholes used by criminal syndicates.
South African police have arrested 28 suspects during a high-density interprovincial operation targeting cross-border crime in the Free State province.
The coordinated operation, conducted during the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, focused on the border town of Clarens and surrounding areas in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District.
Multi-Agency Operation
The initiative was led by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State and carried out simultaneously with other provinces to curb the illegal movement of goods and people across provincial borders.
A wide range of specialised SAPS units participated in the operation, including:
-
Airwing
-
Crime Intelligence
-
FLASH (Firearms, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods)
-
Flying Squad
-
Highway Patrol
-
Mounted Unit
-
K9 Unit
-
Public Order Police
-
Rapid Rail Police
-
Tactical Response Team
-
Protection and Security Services
-
Anti-Gang Unit
-
Visible Policing units and reservists
Support from Government Departments
The operation also involved several external agencies and government departments, including:
-
Department of Home Affairs (Immigration)
-
South African Revenue Service (SARS)
-
Border Management Authority
-
Department of Health
-
Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs
-
Traffic authorities
-
Gambling Board
Arrests and Seizures
Police reported 28 arrests for various crimes affecting the local economy and community safety.
The arrests included:
-
7 suspects for stock theft, with stolen livestock recovered
-
14 undocumented individuals detained for immigration violations
-
3 arrests related to drug offences
-
2 suspects arrested for possession of stolen goods
In addition, two traffic fines were issued to motorists who violated road regulations.
Drugs and Illegal Liquor Confiscated
During the operation, police seized significant quantities of illicit substances.
Authorities removed crystal meth and mandrax drugs from circulation and confiscated 147.27 litres of liquor from an unregistered dealer.
Police also issued 16 fines to outlets violating the Liquor Act.
Compliance Inspections
Teams conducted high-priority inspections at second-hand goods shops and firearm dealers to ensure compliance with legal regulations.
Officials said these checks are critical to prevent stolen goods trafficking and illegal firearm activities.
Strategy Against Cross-Border Crime
SAPS said such interprovincial operations are central to its strategy to combat organised crime networks operating across regional borders.
“By synchronising efforts across provincial lines, SAPS aims to close the gaps utilised by syndicates and ensure a safer South Africa,” the police said.
Authorities indicated that similar coordinated operations will continue as part of efforts to strengthen law enforcement and improve public safety across the country.
