India's Bold Move: Indus Water Treaty Suspended Amid Rising Tensions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supports the Centre's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The bold measure, announced after a high-level security meeting, underscores India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, sending a clear message to its adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:53 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has taken a decisive step by suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The announcement followed a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing India's firm stance against terrorism.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the move as 'historic and tough,' emphasizing that these bold actions reinforce India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Dhami stated that the suspension of the treaty sends a clear signal to enemies, reflecting India's readiness to respond forcefully.

The decision to hold the treaty in abeyance, along with closing the Attari Integrated Check Post and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, reflects a broader strategy to assert diplomatic pressure. This response follows a brutal attack on Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

